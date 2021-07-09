Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to post earnings of $3.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.62. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $2.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.50.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

AMG traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.37. 1,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,087. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.