AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $855-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$3.050 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 1,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,041. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.