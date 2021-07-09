Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 198,117 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 198,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $660,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,604,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000.

Athlon Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,634. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

