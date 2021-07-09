TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $754,484.53

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $754,484.53 and approximately $3.84 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 397.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00930347 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

