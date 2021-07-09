Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAQU. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLAQU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.97. 4,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,790. KL Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

