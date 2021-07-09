Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,930,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $330,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of MONCU stock remained flat at $$10.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,139. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

