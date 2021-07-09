Context Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,518 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $3,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,757,000.

IIIIU remained flat at $$10.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,111. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

