Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,087. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

