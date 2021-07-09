Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,369. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.53. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $483.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

