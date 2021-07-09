Context Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Context Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,954. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

