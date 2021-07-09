S&T Bank Purchases 2,517 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S&T Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. 111,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

