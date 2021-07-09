CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Trimmed by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 2.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.90. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.68. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

