Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,044,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,142,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.39. The stock had a trading volume of 43,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.97.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

