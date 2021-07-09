Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $456,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

