Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stock Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. 16,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.54.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.