Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 88,917 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of The Boeing worth $730,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,565,000 after purchasing an additional 286,589 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.71. The stock had a trading volume of 475,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,200. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

