Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.72% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,494.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GIGB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.99. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,716. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.