SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 7.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,794. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

