Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 0.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,939. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

