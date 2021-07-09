Scotiabank Lowers Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

