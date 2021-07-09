Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce $48.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year sales of $191.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.49 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $305.57 million, with estimates ranging from $201.17 million to $346.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $180,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,746 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $655,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $312,443,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $9,617,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $367,380,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 36,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,883,447. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.41.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

