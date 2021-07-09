$3.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the highest is $6.13. Discover Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($1.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $13.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

