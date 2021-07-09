Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DCT traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,036. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock worth $6,065,271. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

