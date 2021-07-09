Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $7.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will report earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.86. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $2.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 278.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $25.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $26.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $30.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.35. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

