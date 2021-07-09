CoreCommodity Management LLC Sells 22,314 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,458,266. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

