Carbon Trading Up 8% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $61,311.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carbon has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,101,569 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRBNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.