Reviewing 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Qurate Retail and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Qurate Retail presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.21%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

This table compares Qurate Retail and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and 1stdibs.Com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.36 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.21 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 11.88 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

