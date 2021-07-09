Symbol (XYM) One Day Volume Hits $8.80 Million

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Symbol has a market cap of $673.06 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Symbol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00125583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00164750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.26 or 1.00049055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.97 or 0.00944348 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,903,856,346 coins and its circulating supply is 5,446,826,700 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Buying and Selling Symbol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XYMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Symbol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Symbol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.