Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.36. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.21. 20,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.