PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after buying an additional 4,488,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $150.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

