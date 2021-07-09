Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 490,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 242,986 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 714,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

AMCR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.48. 29,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.