Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 315,263 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,263 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after buying an additional 201,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 144,039 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,693,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,752 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 83,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,987. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.29.

