Brokerages Anticipate Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Transcat stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Transcat has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

