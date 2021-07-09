ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Several analysts have commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

ACCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $800.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

