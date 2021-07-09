Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 315,263 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Synergy Financial Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,263 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,020 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. 83,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,987. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29.

