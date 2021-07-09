-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.50). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,656. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,695,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254,842 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,686,000 after acquiring an additional 269,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after acquiring an additional 216,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

