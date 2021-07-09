Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

