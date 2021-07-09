Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for approximately 1.3% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. 10,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,508. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

