Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Raised to $4.00 at Morgan Stanley

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 99,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,065,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10. Transocean has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 125,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $41,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

