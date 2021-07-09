CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,534 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 43,549 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,043 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Halliburton by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 42,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Halliburton by 22.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,087 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 133.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 638,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 365,249 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. 71,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,712. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

