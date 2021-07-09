Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $256.44 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $171.57 and a one year high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

