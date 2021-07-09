Ossiam Purchases 13,655 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ossiam lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

ARE stock opened at $186.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.44. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

