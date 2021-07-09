Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cigna were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,482,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $326,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 25.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

