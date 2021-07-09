Centiva Capital LP Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

