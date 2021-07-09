Fore Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fore Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 95,553 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9,756.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 290,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

