Centiva Capital LP Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 262.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

