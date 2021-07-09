Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,086 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,859,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,708,000. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,246,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 110,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,028,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.68. 340,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,921,298. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.65. The stock has a market cap of $553.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

