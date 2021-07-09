Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $2.36 Million in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $449,000.

SLCRU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 33,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

