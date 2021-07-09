Degenerator (MEME) Trading Down 2.8% Today

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

