Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. 1,014,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

